A former assistant spokesperson with the Kentucky State Police Public Affairs branch in Frankfort has been named acting commander of the branch and will function as the agency’s primary spokesperson.

Sgt. William “Billy” Gregory, a 24-year veteran of the agency, was named to the post Tuesday.

KSP Sgt. William "Billy" Gregory

“Our goal is to clearly communicate the mission and core values of the Kentucky State Police,” Gregory said. “We want to build bridges with the people of the commonwealth, our local communities, the media and all branches of government through cooperation and transparency.”

He added that he looks forward to the challenge ahead and renewing relationships with media partners to enhance a timely flow of information.

“Clear communication is essential to the public's trust and faith in our agency to prevent, reduce and deter crime.”

