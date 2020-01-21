An Athens-Clarke County (Georgia) Municipal Court judge granted a second continuance on Tuesday in a case involving Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock.
The clerk, who was charged with a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following the Oct. 19 University of Kentucky-Georgia football game, was originally scheduled for arraignment in November but received a continuance and a new court date was set for Tuesday.
The police report alleges that Hancock attempted to pick fights with staff and customers at 100 Proof, a bar in Athens near Sanford Stadium. Hancock told The State Journal that he was mistaken by officers to be a part of a group of other rowdy patrons walking out of the bar and that he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
According to an Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court clerk, Hancock is now scheduled to appear for arraignment at 9 a.m. on Feb. 19.