FCSO drug bust

Illegal drugs, paraphernalia and firearms were recovered from a home on Harp Pike after Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant at the residence. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives recovered a variety of illegal drugs, paraphernalia and firearms while executing a search warrant at a Harp Pike residence on June 30.

Christopher O. Hellard

As deputies approached the home, two occupants — Christopher O. Hellard, 36, and Amanda Carmack, no age given — allegedly attempted to flee the scene. Hellard was taken into custody after a short pursuit. Carmack was found with concealed suspected narcotics in a location near the home, according to Sheriff Chris Quire.

Following a search of the residence, deputies charged Hellard with enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams crystal methamphetamine), a Class B felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police, a Class D felony; and possession of hallucinogens and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.

Amanda Carmack

Carmack allegedly admitted to hiding narcotics before deputies arrived and was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Law enforcement officers also recovered several handguns and rifles, hallucinogenic mushrooms, suspected Xstacy, a small amount of marijuana and approximately 40 grams of suspected crystal meth, which alone has a street value of roughly $4,000, Quire said.

Hellard and Carmack have since been released on bond from the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription