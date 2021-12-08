For Shelley Hearn, her career as a social worker has meant working with law enforcement.
That makes her latest job a good fit.
Hearn was introduced as the first community policing advocate for the Frankfort Police Department during a press conference Tuesday at the William I. May Public Safety Building.
“I’ve been a social worker for 25 years, and my career has been intertwined with law enforcement,” Hearn told The State Journal following the press conference. “I’ve always felt our community really could benefit from this position.”
According to the job description provided by the city, Hearn will attempt to make contact with every victim to provide emotional support, assist with securing resources, safety planning, provide guidance throughout the court process and partner with other community agencies to ensure access to a network of available information and resources.
Tuesday was her first day on the job.
“Definitely bridge the gap between the officers and the victims,” FPD Chief Chuck Adams said about what Hearn will do in the new position. “They have a victims' advocate over at the courthouse, but if the case doesn’t make it to the court, the victim gets dropped. They get lost. Shelley will help to pick up those pieces and make sure they have the resources that they need.”
Hearn, a native of Jessamine County, has lived in Frankfort for eight years with her husband, Troy. They have two daughters. A 1995 graduate of Kentucky, she has worked for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services for 25 years.
She has spent the past five years serving as a social service specialist/APS consultant with the Adult Protection Branch, and she has served in roles within the cabinet such as investigations and ongoing case management with both child and adult protective services.
Other cities in Kentucky with a community policing advocate include Jeffersontown, Georgetown, Erlanger and Alexandria.
“I have colleagues in Northern Kentucky that were pioneers in this and when I heard of it, I felt like it would be great asset for Franklin County,” Hearn said.
“I reached out to my colleagues and tried to get more information on it. I did share that with the law enforcement here at the time. It was several years ago. It was actually a good fit for our community.
“We felt it would benefit us. I’m just glad the commissioners, the mayor and current chief actually pursued this position," she added. "I felt the timing is right. There’s so much going on. I felt it would really be a benefit for our community providing resources.”
Adams said planning and working toward adding this position has been underway for more than two years.
“There’s definitely support for it, and we’re facing a lot of problems we realize the police can’t necessarily fix,” he said. “We need other resources.”
Hearn is looking forward to filling that role.
“I’m very excited about building the program,” she said. “I think the hope eventually would be to have more social workers on staff. I’m very honored and privileged to have this opportunity to build this program.”
