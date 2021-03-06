Troy Holt

Troy Holt

 Courtesy Franklin County Regional Jail

A Frankfort man is facing five years in prison following a pursuit in July in which he allegedly overturned a Franklin County deputy sheriff’s vehicle.

Troy Holt, 57, agreed Friday to enter an Alford plea before Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd to 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and one count of receiving stolen property over $10,000 for the July 23 incident.

In entering an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt, but believes there is enough evidence that could lead to a conviction by a jury at trial.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Matt Wilburn was watching for a stolen vehicle headed toward Frankfort from Lawrenceburg. Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said at the time that Wilburn spotted the Ford F-350 work truck around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect reportedly rammed Wilburn’s pickup truck several times, eventually turning it over on the highway. Other deputies pursued the truck into Woodford County and Versailles, where it was disabled by spike strips deployed by officers.

The terms of the plea agreement call for Holt to serve five years for receiving stolen property over $10,000, a Class C felony, and for each of the wanton endangerment charges, which are Class D felonies. The sentences will all run concurrently for a total of five years.

The wanton endangerment charges were for 10 construction workers or other drivers and four law enforcement officers during the pursuit, according to court documents.

Charges of first-degree assault (police officer), a Class B felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police, a Class D felony; driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a violation, were dismissed as part of the agreement.

In a separate case, Holt pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony.

Prosecutors recommended a five-year sentence in that case, which would run consecutively to his other sentence for a total of 10 years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 7 in Franklin Circuit Court.

