Police arrested a Frankfort man for allegedly setting fire to four portable bathrooms in River View Park on Thursday.

Frankfort police officers and firefighters were notified of the situation after 10 p.m. Thursday at the park on Wilkinson Boulevard. Frankfort Fire-EMS Chief Wayne Briscoe said three or four of the bathrooms were damaged.

Witnesses told officers they saw the suspect, whom police described as homeless and living in a shelter, hanging around the bathrooms.

“When officers arrived, they saw a suspect coming out of the porta-potties,” Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said. “Witnesses said they saw him hanging around behind the porta-potties.”

Alfred Pullra, 54, was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. Bowman said the damage to the bathrooms was estimated at more than $1,000, which is the minimum for a felony mischief charge. 

Pullra was taken to the hospital to be checked out and later lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. 

