A homeless woman was arrested on Kendallwood Drive Sunday for squatting in an unfinished house.

Frankfort Police were called to the East Frankfort house off Rolling Acres Drive, which was under construction, at 11:52 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress.

Amanda Allen

Amanda Allen

According to the arrest citation, they found 33-year-old Amanda Allen laying on the floor in one of the bedrooms.

As officers gathered her things into a plastic bed, she reportedly told them she had permission to be on the premises. The property owner said she did not.

Allen is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.

She was transported to Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in her case.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription