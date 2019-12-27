A few deadly weeks this autumn left some Frankfort residents wondering if 2019 would be one of the deadliest years on record.
And some were worried about the safety of the community.
According to Frankfort Police Department Capt. Dustin Bowman, the homicide rate for Frankfort is not high and the likelihood of someone being killed at random is low.
As of this week the Frankfort Police Department had investigated just four homicides in 2019.
Last year, there were three homicides in Frankfort. In 2017, there were six and in 2016 there were two, Bowman said.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire, FCSO investigated one homicide and assisted Kentucky State Police in investigating five.
Looking at statistics from the last 15 years, Bowman said there were some years when Frankfort had no homicides.
“If you really look at the numbers, we had a bad two months,” Bowman said of 2019.
Those two bad months Bowman referenced were September and October, when seven people were shot and four of those victims died across Franklin County.
Former Kentucky State University student Anthony L. Hendrix Jr., 25, of Cincinnati, and two others were shot at a party at East Frankfort Park on Labor Day. Hendrix died due to his injuries. The other two victims were not seriously injured.
Two days later, on Sept. 4, 24-year-old Coty Lee Brumback, of Frankfort, died due to multiple gunshot wounds alongside his dog in the St. Clair Street parking garage. His dog also was shot and killed.
To close out the month, 19-year-olds Xavier Cochrum and Ezavion Peyton were shot at a home on Menominee Trail on Sept. 30. Cochrum died. A third person was shot at, but not injured.
Those cases were investigated by the Frankfort Police Department.
On Oct. 1, Kentucky State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the shooting death of 73-year-old Ronald Thornton at a Pea Ridge Road residence.
These shootings had led to the arrests of five people.
Justin Cromer, 28, of East Saint Louis, Illinois, was charged with Hendrix’s murder.
Antonio Bolling, 40, of Frankfort, was charged with Brumback’s murder. Nena M. Washington, 39, was also charged in relation to Brumback’s death. She was arrested on a complicity to murder charge a few weeks after Brumback’s murder.
In relation to the Menominee Trail shooting, 18-year-old Elijah T. Amburgey was charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree assault.
And finally, on Nov. 27, a 17-year-old male was charged with Thornton’s death. Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said there are plans to try the juvenile as an adult. Once the transfer is accepted and completed, his name will be revealed to the public.
Should Frankfort citizens worry about their safety? Bowman said while it is always a good idea to be aware of your surroundings and be alert, random acts of violence are not common in Frankfort.
“We don't have those types of murders,” Bowman said of random killings.
According to a 2011 study by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 54.3% of murder victims were killed by someone they knew.
Bowman said most homicides the FPD investigates are the result of a conflict between two or more people.
While a motive for the Labor Day shooting has not been released, it is highly likely that Cromer and Hendrix knew each other since they were both former Kentucky State University football players. They were also guests at the same party.
Bowman told The State Journal in September that the St. Clair Street parking garage shooting stemmed from a heated exchange between Bolling and Brumback earlier that evening.
On Dec. 20, Bowman said while the Menominee Trail shooting was at first thought to be a burglary gone wrong, further investigation revealed that not to be the case.
Going into 2020, Bowman encourages everyone to do their part in preventing crime.
To prevent property crime, he suggests people not to leave valuables, including firearms, in their vehicles and to keep the doors locked. As for home security, keeping doors and windows locked is also suggested. As indoor and outdoor surveillance cameras for the home become more popular, Bowman said those aren’t a bad idea either.
Making sure the area around your home is well lighted is also a good idea.
Most of the time, criminals are looking for an easy way to gain access to your homes and vehicles. Break-ins usually involve people going door-to-door or car-to-car and jiggling a door knob or car door handle to see if it's unlocked, Bowman said.
Overall, Bowman said being aware of your surroundings is incredibly important.
“When you come out of a store or a restaurant, before you walk out, assess what’s going on, so if you see something out of the way, you can maybe delay a little bit and watch a little bit, things like that,” Bowman said. “Awareness is the biggest key to preventing any type of crime.”
As for what police are doing to help cut down on crime, Bowman said they’ve upped patrol in high crime areas.
Since drug abuse influences crime, Bowman said FPD is also working on establishing the Angel Program, in which people battling drug addiction will be able to turn in their drugs to the police department without fear of getting in trouble if they’re seeking treatment.
The Angel Program is set to launch at FPD early next year.