A Tennessee man was charged with criminal mischief and public intoxication early Wednesday after he reportedly tripped a sprinkler system at an apartment complex.
Frankfort police were dispatched to Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive at 3:54 a.m. after a resident reported that 51-year-old Michael Shreve had been knocking on a random apartment for more than eight hours.
When questioned by police as to why he had been knocking on the door even though he didn’t know anyone who lived there, Shreve allegedly said that he had been running from a group of people who were going to kill him, according to his arrest citation.
Police determined he was “manifestly under the influence” and making “incoherent statements.”
The first officer on the scene noticed the sprinkler system had been tripped and was spraying water in the apartment complex’s common room.
An officer returned to the apartment complex to speak with the property manager and fire personnel to explain the morning’s earlier incident. He also made contact with one of the neighbors who called in the incident.
The witness reportedly told police that Shreve had a large stick or pole of some kind and was waving it around prior to the sprinkler system going off.
“The damage to the interior of the building was severe. The water had gotten into at least two apartments and had damaged the carpet on the stairwell,” the arresting officer wrote in Shreve’s citation.
He is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.
Shreve was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 10% bond.
