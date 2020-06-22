Firefighters are still investigating what caused a fire in a multi-unit house Saturday afternoon on East Fourth Street.
No injuries were reported in the fire, Frankfort Fire and EMS Chief Wayne Briscoe said, but the building was condemned Monday morning because of extensive structural damage. The building, he said, was an older house which had been converted into six apartments between two stories and a basement.
“It looks like it started in a basement unit’s bathroom between the ceiling and the floor,” Briscoe said.
According to dispatch records, the fire was reported at 1:17 p.m. in the stairs going to the basement of the structure.
The fire may have been burning for a time before it was spotted and reported, Briscoe said. The construction of the house allowed the fire to spread through the walls without being seen.
“It stayed hidden between the floors and in the walls,” he said. “It got to the second floor through the stairwell and pipe chases.”
Everyone in the building escaped without injuries, he said, and there were none to firefighters either.
Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours, trying to expose and extinguish all the hot spots within the structure, he said.
At this point, Briscoe said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but the exact cause has not been determined.
Red Cross officials were on the scene Saturday to help the residents and assisted with relocating them, he said.
Briscoe said approximately 20 firefighters from three of the city’s fire stations and those who were called back battled the fire.
