A Frankfort caretaker and her husband are accused of neglect and stealing more than $6,000 from a victim with dementia.

Deputies served a Franklin Circuit Court complaint warrant on 57-year-old Helen Rogers for the Frankfort Police Department on Wednesday.

Helen Rogers

Billy Rogers

