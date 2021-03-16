031621 Drug bust

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies seized more than one pound of marijuana, marijuana edibles, approximately 400 Xanax pills, more than $5,200 in cash and a loaded handgun during a search of a vehicle after a routine traffic stop on Interstate 64 Saturday night. (Photo submitted)

A Louisville man was arrested after a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy discovered more than a pound of marijuana, edibles, Xanax and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Interstate 64 late Saturday night.

William Blanton, 23, was charged with first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, a Class B felony, and first-degree enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), a Class C felony, after a deputy smelled a strong marijuana odor emanating from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found marijuana, marijuana edibles, approximately 400 Xanax tablets, $5,280 in cash and a loaded firearm.

According to Sheriff Chris Quire, local law enforcement are seeing an influx of Xanax tablets in the community — including fake ones.

“These types of Xanax are often made in a press of some sort and look like real Xanax,” he said. “In fact, these fake Xanax are often laced with fentanyl and/or heroin.”

Quire said the Xanax pills discovered in the seizure will be sent to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for testing.

