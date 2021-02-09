The Franklin County coroner’s office identified the two people found dead on Ryswick Lane in January.
The two, 59-year-old Michael Joseph Skaggs and 56-year-old Sheila Duncan, were both pronounced dead at the scene on Jan. 23.
In an email, Harrod said he had not released their identities sooner because he was still trying to locate next-of-kin. He had been able to locate distant relatives, he said, but no immediate family members.
Little has been released about the incident, and Harrod said Tuesday there were no new developments in the investigation.
Autopsies have been completed, he said, but results have not been released.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the house, located in a residential area off Country Lane in east Frankfort, around 3 p.m. Jan. 23, Sheriff Chris Quire said, following a call from another person. Skaggs and Duncan were found inside, he said.
Quire said he did not believe there was any obvious trauma to either.
“There’s two bodies and a lot of what-ifs,” Quire said previously.
Harrod said he and the sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate the deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.