The Franklin County coroner’s office identified the two people found dead on Ryswick Lane in January.

The two, 59-year-old Michael Joseph Skaggs and 56-year-old Sheila Duncan, were both pronounced dead at the scene on Jan. 23.

In an email, Harrod said he had not released their identities sooner because he was still trying to locate next-of-kin. He had been able to locate distant relatives, he said, but no immediate family members.

Little has been released about the incident, and Harrod said Tuesday there were no new developments in the investigation.

Autopsies have been completed, he said, but results have not been released.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the house, located in a residential area off Country Lane in east Frankfort, around 3 p.m. Jan. 23, Sheriff Chris Quire said, following a call from another person. Skaggs and Duncan were found inside, he said.

Quire said he did not believe there was any obvious trauma to either.

“There’s two bodies and a lot of what-ifs,” Quire said previously.

Harrod said he and the sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate the deaths.

