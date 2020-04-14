A fire on the site of the former Blanton-Crutcher farm Tuesday morning was deemed illegal after the owner of the property admitted to burning debris from a demolished farmhouse.
Franklin County Fire Chief Kevin Hutcherson told The State Journal the fire department was dispatched to the 690 Duncan Road property twice Tuesday morning. The property is near Interstate 64 at Versailles Road and Industrial Park #3.
The first time the fire department responded to the scene was to check out a tip from an anonymous caller about an illegal burn at 10:13 a.m. The smoke was light in color and indicated the burn was legal, Hutcherson said.
About two hours later, the fire department responded to the scene again after receiving reports of black smoke on the site.
“Dark-in-color smoke indicates a petroleum-based product is present,” Hutcherson said.
Tierney Storage, which is owned by Winchester developer Ron Tierney, purchased the 690 Duncan Road property last summer.
Tierney told The State Journal on Tuesday that he started out burning tree stumps but did later add to the fire debris from the farmhouse he tore down last summer.
Tierney said he did not know he was burning potentially illegal substances and as soon as he was notified he worked with the fire department to extinguish the fire.
Hutcherson said officials determined that the fire on Tierney’s property was indeed an illegal burn and violated Kentucky Division of Air Quality regulations.
According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet website, violating state air quality regulations could result in a fine of up to $25,000 per day. Construction, demolition or renovation debris and all wooden building materials are listed as items prohibited for open burning.
After Tierney purchased what was once known as the Blanton-Crutcher farm, he demolished the old farmhouse and requested to have the property rezoned from agricultural to industrial. Both actions have been met with much criticism from surrounding property owners and historical preservationit’s.
The farm is on the National Register of Historic Places and, according to the application for that status, the house was first built in 1796 by Carter Blanton. The farmhouse underwent several renovations over the 180 years it was occupied and active.
Susan Goddard, who lives adjacent to the 690 Duncan Road property, told The State Journal on Tuesday the smoke coming from the illegal burn has made her and her family feel sick. That includes her 2-year-old grandson, Emmett, and his mother, Hillary, who is pregnant. They’re all experiencing headaches and eye, nose and lung irritation.
Goddard said she’s concerned the runoff from the fire site will jeopardize the organic status of her family’s farm and will contaminate two natural water springs and a pond on the property. The springs are tributaries to Glenn’s Creek and the Kentucky River.
She said she’s afraid the house debris is contaminated with asbestos, lead and more.
Goddard, who is the co-director of the Duncan Road-Hilltop Meadows Association, has been an outspoken opponent of Tierney’s activity on the property and his plans to turn it into an industrial park.
Goddard, on behalf of the Duncan Road-Hilltop Meadows Association along with Envision Franklin County, recently wrote letters to the Franklin County Fiscal Court asking members to reject the rezoning of the property. The association also asked for the court to hold an evidentiary hearing.
In February, the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend the property be rezoned to industrial.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court will hold a first reading of the zoning change once the COVID-19 crisis is over and public meetings can be held in person again.
