An illegal right turn at the Wright-Holmes Street stoplight caught the eyes of a Frankfort police officer, who pulled over and eventually arrested a local man on two felony drug charges Monday night.

During the subsequent traffic stop, the officer discovered that the driver, 18-year-old Joshua Manley, did not have a valid operator’s license and could also allegedly smell an odor of marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle.

