An erratic driver who allegedly admitted to stealing a truck was arrested following a pursuit that ended in Franklin County early Friday morning.
According to court documents, Daniel J. Allen, 31, of Winamack, Indiana, was arrested after the pursuit ended on Interstate 64.
In the arrest citations, deputies said the call originated from Shelby County, where a caller said that he was being chased by unidentified persons, that he was driving at 100 mph and had stolen a Ford pickup truck.
Deputies spotted the truck near the 53-mile marker and radar indicated the truck was traveling at 103 mph. The truck was swerving and cut in front of a tractor trailer, causing it to go onto the shoulder.
When the driver refused to stop for the deputy, another deputy used stop sticks to disable the truck and end the pursuit.
The driver, identified as Allen, admitted to stealing the truck in Jefferson County, according to the citation. Allen was also reportedly hallucinating and told deputies there were people there to kill him and the deputies. Once Allen was transported to the jail, he said there were people hiding in the bushes and following them. Deputies said no one was actually there.
Allen was charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto), a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police, both Class D felonies; driving under the influence and license to be in possession, both Class B misdemeanors; and speeding and reckless driving, violations.
He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.