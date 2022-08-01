A local man, who was recently incarcerated at the Franklin County Regional Jail for reportedly violating an emergency protective order, is back behind bars after authorities say he contacted and intimidated the petitioner of the protective order following his release from jail.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 33-year-old Justin Jennings early Wednesday after he allegedly sent three messages to the victim via Facebook Messenger.

Justin Jennings

