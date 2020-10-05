A year after a 73-year-old man was found dead in his western Franklin County home from gunshot wounds, the 17-year-old suspect remains unidentified and detectives say they are still conducting interviews.
Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating the Oct. 1, 2019, death of 73-year-old Ronald Thornton in his Pea Ridge Road home.
At the time, police said Thornton was found shot inside his home. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up call around 6 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Thornton with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:45 a.m.
The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested nearly two months later and charged with murder, a Class A felony.
Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said previously he intended to try the juvenile as an adult, but last week he said the case has not yet been presented to a grand jury.
KSP Public Affairs Officer Stuart Jackson said in an email Monday that the investigation is continuing.
“Interviews are still being conducted and we are hopeful to schedule a meeting with the Commonwealth Attorney in the coming weeks,” Jackson wrote.
Under Kentucky law, juvenile criminal matters are closed to the public and the files are confidential. Should the suspect be indicted, the juvenile’s identity would be released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.