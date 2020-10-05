A year after a 73-year-old man was found dead in his western Franklin County home from gunshot wounds, the 17-year-old suspect remains unidentified and detectives say they are still conducting interviews.

Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating the Oct. 1, 2019, death of 73-year-old Ronald Thornton in his Pea Ridge Road home. 

At the time, police said Thornton was found shot inside his home. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up call around 6 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Thornton with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:45 a.m.

The 17-year-old suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested nearly two months later and charged with murder, a Class A felony.

Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said previously he intended to try the juvenile as an adult, but last week he said the case has not yet been presented to a grand jury.

KSP Public Affairs Officer Stuart Jackson said in an email Monday that the investigation is continuing.

“Interviews are still being conducted and we are hopeful to schedule a meeting with the Commonwealth Attorney in the coming weeks,” Jackson wrote.

Under Kentucky law, juvenile criminal matters are closed to the public and the files are confidential. Should the suspect be indicted, the juvenile’s identity would be released.

