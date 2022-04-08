The 36-year-old Frankfort man accused of committing sexual offenses against a 7-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to the charges in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.

William Jackson is charged with first-degree rape (victim under 12), first-degree sodomy (victim under 12) and incest (victim under 12), all Class A felonies.

William Jackson, 36, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree rape (victim under 12), first-degree sodomy (victim under 12) and incest (victim under 12), all Class A felonies, in Franklin Circuit Court Friday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The crimes allegedly occurred on May 15, 2020 and according to his arrest citation, Jackson “confessed to performing the acts” and told police that the victim, who was 7 years old at the time, “came on to him and threatened to blackmail him if he didn’t perform the sexual acts.”

His arrest report also notes that he “admitted to getting sexual gratification from the acts and stated after the fact that he had made a mistake.”

Because of the graphic nature of the charges against Jackson and to protect the identity of the juvenile victim, The State Journal has decided not to provide additional details.

Jackson reportedly worked as a bus driver for Frankfort Independent Schools and held other posts in the school district.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $250,000 full-cash bond.

In court Friday, Jackson’s public defender argued for a reduction in his bond. He said his client was a low risk, has no previous criminal history and doesn’t have a lot of money.

Asst. Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker told the court he opposes bond reduction in Jackson’s case because of the seriousness of his crimes.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate agreed and said Jackson will remain in custody on his present bond.

