William Jackson, 36, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree rape (victim under 12), first-degree sodomy (victim under 12) and incest (victim under 12), all Class A felonies, in Franklin Circuit Court Friday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
The 36-year-old Frankfort man accused of committing sexual offenses against a 7-year-old girl pleaded not guilty to the charges in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.
William Jackson is charged with first-degree rape (victim under 12), first-degree sodomy (victim under 12) and incest (victim under 12), all Class A felonies.
The crimes allegedly occurred on May 15, 2020 and according to his arrest citation, Jackson “confessed to performing the acts” and told police that the victim, who was 7 years old at the time, “came on to him and threatened to blackmail him if he didn’t perform the sexual acts.”
His arrest report also notes that he “admitted to getting sexual gratification from the acts and stated after the fact that he had made a mistake.”
Because of the graphic nature of the charges against Jackson and to protect the identity of the juvenile victim, The State Journal has decided not to provide additional details.
Jackson reportedly worked as a bus driver for Frankfort Independent Schools and held other posts in the school district.
He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $250,000 full-cash bond.
In court Friday, Jackson’s public defender argued for a reduction in his bond. He said his client was a low risk, has no previous criminal history and doesn’t have a lot of money.
Asst. Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker told the court he opposes bond reduction in Jackson’s case because of the seriousness of his crimes.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate agreed and said Jackson will remain in custody on his present bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.