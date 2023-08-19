Former Frankfort Independent Schools bus driver and girls’ softball coach William “Blake” Jackson, 37, was sentenced by Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate to 30 years in prison on Friday for sexually abusing his then-seven-year-old foster daughter (whom he later adopted along with his ex-wife).

The sentence covers two separate charges: first-degree rape (victim under 12 years of age) and sodomy (victim under the age of 12), both Class A felonies. At his trial in late May, the jury recommended that the charges be served concurrently instead of consecutively, and Wingate sentenced in accordance with their recommendation.

Jackson Trial

William "Blake" Jackson, left, sits in Franklin County Circuit Court alongside his lawyer, Daniel Thompson, during jury selection earlier this year for his trial on charges of sexually abusing his adopted daughter. Jackson was sentenced to 30 years in prison. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

