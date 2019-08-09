Rick Rogers
Franklin County Jailer Rick Rogers announced he will retire Sept. 1.

Franklin County Regional Jailer Rick Rogers is retiring.

The jailer made the announcement at this morning's fiscal court meeting.

Rogers took office in January 2015 and previously served as a corrections officer before being promoted up the chain of command to chief deputy under then-Jailer Ted Hammermeister. 

A 1994 Franklin County High School graduate, he attended Eastern Kentucky University, where he majored in criminal justice, before joining the Marine Corps Reserves as a military policeman.

His retirement is effective Sept. 1.

This story will be updated.

