Franklin County Regional Jailer Rick Rogers is retiring.
The jailer made the announcement at this morning's fiscal court meeting.
Rogers took office in January 2015 and previously served as a corrections officer before being promoted up the chain of command to chief deputy under then-Jailer Ted Hammermeister.
A 1994 Franklin County High School graduate, he attended Eastern Kentucky University, where he majored in criminal justice, before joining the Marine Corps Reserves as a military policeman.
His retirement is effective Sept. 1.
This story will be updated.