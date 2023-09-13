A Frankfort man charged with killing his father in a local pizza parlor parking lot in March 2022 has been deemed competent to stand trial, participate in his defense and fully understand the court proceedings.
Following testimony from Dr. Timothy Allen, a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd made the ruling in 34-year-old Camden Bell’s murder case on Tuesday.
March 3, 2022
Shortly after 7 a.m., Walter Bell Jr., 54, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the Pizza Hut parking lot on East Main Street. When first responders arrived he was found on the ground next to his Jeep with a puncture wound to his left chest area.
Despite efforts from Frankfort Fire and EMS and Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Walter succumbed to his injuries approximately 30 minutes after arriving at the hospital.
During the investigation that followed, Frankfort police reportedly obtained a search warrant for Walter’s cellphone, which showed a series of calls with Camden earlier that morning.
Per text messages exchanged the day before the murder, it appears the father and son were involved in an argument. In one message, Camden allegedly calls Walter a liar and tells him he doesn’t need him.
At 6:43 a.m. the next day, Walter reportedly wrote, “on my way lets do it.”
Jo Ann Bell, Camden’s mother and Walter’s wife, told investigators that her son dropped her off at work on Mero Street around 7 a.m. and that he lived with her but occasionally stayed as his girlfriend’s residence on Landings Drive.
Police obtained the video surveillance footage from Pizza Hut. On a camera aimed at the front door of the business, the entire incident between the victim and suspect was captured.
According to investigators, the video shows Walter’s Jeep arrive just after a black SUV pulls in the parking lot. Both vehicles were driving fast.
A Black male with a beard, who was wearing a green hoodie and is believed to be Camden, gets out of the SUV and quickly walks up to the Jeep as Walter is stepping out, per police.
“The male raises his left arm and appears to fire a single shot at the victim, who immediately falls out of his vehicle onto the ground,” an affidavit in the case file states. “The suspect leaves in the black SUV toward downtown.”
Police believe the vehicle used was Camden’s girlfriend’s. At the time she had a pair of black Nissan Rogues — a 2011 and a 2019.
The affidavit also says when Camden was shown the restaurant’s surveillance video he “immediately identified himself as the shooter” and “acknowledged he drove the Nissan Rogue to Pizza Hut.”
According to evidence log entries, a green Kentucky State University hoodie was found on top of a laundry basket in the master bedroom at Camden’s girlfriend’s apartment.
In a light blue North Carolina jacket hanging on Camden’s side of the master bedroom closet, detectives also reportedly located suspected cocaine and more than 30 Xanax bars.
Camden is currently housed in the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, a medium-security prison in West Liberty.
Tuesday’s hearing
Allen told the court that he evaluated Bell from April 3-20 and concluded that Bell had no history of psychological or mental health issues; no signs of mental illness or intellectual impairment; no learning disability or disability of any kind; and does not take prescription medications for mental health issues.
The doctor also noted that Bell had an on-and-off problem with marijuana and opiate pain pills, but added there is no indication of substance abuse issues.
Pointing to Allen’s report, Bell’s attorney H. Wayne Roberts, of Lexington-based Roberts & Lawson, asked why the evaluation did not go into further detail other than to say that Bell and his father had a rocky relationship.
Roberts said that Camden Bell was beaten by his father when he was 7 years old and that he witnessed his mother being assaulted by his father.
“Would that constitute child abuse,” the attorney questioned Allen.
To which Allen responded in the affirmative.
Roberts went on to add that between ages 12 and 14, Camden Bell was beaten in a parking lot by his father. He stated that around the ages of 15 or 16 the elder Bell put a shotgun in his son’s face and on another occasion choked him to sleep.
The attorney again asked if those actions would be defined as child abuse. To which, Allen agreed.
On the topic of illegal drug use, Roberts told the court that crack cocaine and Xanax were found in Camden Bell’s jacket after the shooting.
“If an individual takes those at the same time, would that affect their judgment,” inquired Roberts.
“Yes,” Allen replied.
When asked to describe incompetency, the doctor pointed to those suffering from intellectual disabilities, psychosis or mood disorders among other issues.
At the conclusion of Allen’s testimony, Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland inquired as to whether the questions posed by Roberts had changed the doctor’s view of Bell’s competency in any way. Allen said, “No, sir.”
The judge then interjected to ask whether the KCPC evaluation was also to address criminal responsibility. Roberts, who didn’t have the court order at hand, stated he would check his records and follow up with the court.
Once that matter is cleared up, Shepherd said a trial date will be set.
