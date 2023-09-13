A Frankfort man charged with killing his father in a local pizza parlor parking lot in March 2022 has been deemed competent to stand trial, participate in his defense and fully understand the court proceedings.

Camden Bell

Camden Bell, left, looks on as his attorney, H. Wayne Roberts, prepares for Tuesday's hearing. Following testimony from a doctor with the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd deemed Bell competent to stand trial. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Following testimony from Dr. Timothy Allen, a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd made the ruling in 34-year-old Camden Bell’s murder case on Tuesday.

