Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd denied a bond reduction for a 22-year-old woman who reportedly fired three rounds into the driver’s side of a truck on Interstate 64 last month.
Serena Jasso is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony, after the shooting which occurred near the Shelby County line on Sept. 16.
“A big factor in the court’s review of this case is the involvement of a firearm, allegations of shooting into traffic and the seriousness of the offenses for which you are charged,” the judge stated.
Jasso was driving a Kia Rio east on Versailles Road near Cardinal Avenue when she and the driver of a Lincoln Town Car began driving aggressively and cut off another motorist in traffic, according to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire.
Soon after all three vehicles veered onto I-64 West. As the vehicles approached the Shelby County line, Jasso reportedly rolled down the passenger side window and fired three times into a truck.
“The driver of the truck and his small child were not injured,” Quire stated.
Both the Kia and the Lincoln exited I-64 in Shelbyville and were last seen near B&N Market.
“With tips and information gained from the public assistance our detectives were able to identify Jasso as a suspect and conduct a search warrant of her residence,” Quire added.
Evidence obtained through the search warrant resulted in Jasso’s arrest, said the sheriff, who also appreciated the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
In court on Friday, Jasso’s attorney entered a not guilty plea and made a case for bond reduction in her case, telling the court that no one was injured and his client has no prior criminal record. He also said that she is gainfully employed at a lumber company in Shelbyville and that her family was unable to make the $50,000 full-cash bond that Jasso is being held on.
The prosecutor claimed her bond is appropriate due to the nature of the charges. She also told the court that Jasson’s actions placed two people in a very dangerous situation.
“We’ve had needless and senseless gun violence in this community over the past several years,” Shepherd added. “I will leave bond where it is but will entertain future motions for bond reduction after I hear all the evidence on that. I don’t have it right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.