A Frankfort mother arrested for striking her two children with a window blind rod, shower rod, broom and other items has pleaded guilty to amended charges and sought a reduction to her bond.

In early February, Frankfort police booked 30-year-old Lotomeccia Turnipseed into the Franklin County Regional Jail on two counts of first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 years or younger), a Class B felony, which carries a 10- to 20-year penalty.

