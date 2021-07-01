A Franklin Circuit Court judge has signed an agreed order to dismiss with prejudice a wrongful termination civil lawsuit filed by Alvin Cummins, a former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, against the department and Sheriff Chris Quire.
Dismissed with prejudice means the case is permanently dismissed and cannot be brought back to court.
Alvin T. Cummins II, 45, of Waddy, filed the suit, which alleged he was denied his right to due process of law under KRS 15.520 — the Kentucky Policeman’s Bill of Rights — and was entitled to punitive damages after he was terminated and his position was dissolved, on Dec. 31, 2019, when Quire took office.
At the time, the sheriff told The State Journal that as part of restructuring, he opted for three divisional captains — investigations and administrative, street units and patrol operations, and courthouse security — rather than a solo chief deputy.
“I feel confident that I made the right decision and will continue to hold employees of the sheriff’s office to high standards,” Quite stated.
In the suit, Cummins contended that he was fired without a reason or explanation and that he did not receive a hearing within 60 days of his termination. In addition to immediate reinstatement as an employee, Cummins also sought compensatory and punitive damages.
In his June 24 order to dismiss, Judge Thomas Wingate stated that both the plaintiff and the defendant are “to bear their own costs.”
When asked about the judge’s order on Wednesday, Quire reiterated a point he made when the lawsuit was filed.
“I got 99 problems — this ain’t one,” Quire explained, adding that per KRS 70.030, the sheriff can revoke appointments at his or her pleasure.
In 2018, Cummins was indicted in Shelby County on four counts of willfully making false tax return or failing to file a tax return, a Class D felony, from 2013-2016. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.
Cummins was initially suspended without pay when former Sheriff Pat Melton learned of the indictment, but nine days later Melton reinstated Cummins — at his nearly $70,000 salary — in an administrative role. Melton also allowed Cummins to use vacation days for the time he spent on suspension.
In interviews with The State Journal following the reinstatement, Melton maintained that Cummins’ indictment had “nothing to do with the sheriff’s office.”
Last year, Cummins was indicted on a fifth charge of willfully making false tax return or failing to file a tax return, a Class D felony, from 2017.
According to court records, Cummins is scheduled to be back in Shelby Circuit on July 26 to enter a plea to all five charges. A Shelby Circuit Court clerk told the newspaper Thursday that the court is likely trying to come up with an agreement for Cummins to plead guilty.
“That is correct – ‘to enter plea’ is our scheduled event for them to enter their guilty plea,” Franklin Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.