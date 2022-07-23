A 20-year-old Frankfort woman will remain behind bars until Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd can review her motion for bond reduction.
Mehlia Faith Shramm has been incarcerated at the Franklin County Regional Jail since April when she was charged with five counts of tampering with a witness, a Class D felony, and five counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
“Quite frankly, I just don’t trust Ms. Shramm to comply with the law,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland told the court Friday.
In October 2019, Shramm, then an 18-year-old, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment and first-degree wanton endangerment, all Class D felonies, and was sentenced to five years of probation on the condition that she complete treatment.
She was arrested in February 2019 in connection with several shootings over stolen marijuana on Landings Drive and at University Lodge on East Main Street.
Shramm was originally charged with criminal attempted murder, a Class B felony, and three counts of first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.
Shramm was one of three people charged in this case. Co-defendants Tashawn M. Robinson and Cora Chay-Lee Barnes, both of Frankfort, entered pleas and were sentenced to probation.
Cleveland told The State Journal that Shramm was the driver of a vehicle when Robinson fired a shot at three people on Landings Drive. Shramm then drove to University Lodge and shots were fired inside a room.
“We’ll give you an opportunity to overcome bad decisions,” Shepherd said at her sentencing, acknowledging Shramm’s age and the tendency young adults have to make poor decisions.
In May 2021, she was charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony, before picking up the tampering with witnesses charges this year.
“I’ve got concerns that need to be addressed. One thing that concerns me is the firearms involved,” Shepherd told her during Friday’s motion hour.
“I want to make sure Ms. Shramm understands the seriousness of that.”
She is being held at FCRJ on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
