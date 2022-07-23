A 20-year-old Frankfort woman will remain behind bars until Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd can review her motion for bond reduction.

Mehlia Faith Shramm has been incarcerated at the Franklin County Regional Jail since April when she was charged with five counts of tampering with a witness, a Class D felony, and five counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Mehlia Shramm

Mehlia Shramm

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription