Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced a local man — who authorities say is in the country illegally — to five years in the state penitentiary on felony identity theft and forgery charges Wednesday morning.

Antonio Aquino-Domingo, 27, entered a guilty plea to charges of theft of identity of another without consent and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, both Class D felonies, and no operator’s/moped license, a Class B misdemeanor.

