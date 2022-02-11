A Frankfort man who was charged twice with possession of methamphetamine last year entered a guilty plea in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.
Joseph Smith, 44, was pulled over on Parkside Drive near the West Plaza Connector in mid-October after a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy noticed he was driving on a suspended operator’s license. When he exited the Chevy truck he was driving, a Frankfort police officer, who was assisting, noticed “a pipe which is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.”
After being arrested, he admitted that he had a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine in his front left pocket.
He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor.
Smith was also served an e-warrant out of Franklin County on a failure to appear charge stemming from an indictment earlier in the year when he was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belts and careless driving, both violations.
Per his plea agreement, the careless driving charge was dismissed.
On Friday, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd sentenced Smith to a total of three years in prison and probated his sentence for a period of three years on the condition that he successfully complete a long-term drug treatment program. He is to be held in the Franklin County Regional Jail until a bed at the rehab program becomes available.
