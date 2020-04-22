Sexton, Samuel pic.jpg

Samuel “Junebug” Sexton

Editor's note: This story was updated at 5:54 p.m. on April 23 to include the suspect's bond amount.

Samuel “Junebug” Sexton is being remembered by those who knew him at Franklin County High School.

Sexton, 20, died Sunday from a gunshot wound at an apartment on Murray Street when a pistol discharged in a neighboring apartment. Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said the incident was being investigated as an accidental shooting.

Sexton was a 2018 graduate of FCHS.

“This is such a freak and tragic accident,” FCHS Principal Charles Lewis said, “and to lose someone so young and with so much potential.

“Sam was a good kid with a lot potential, and this is so sad to see.”

Sexton was involved with the wrestling team at Franklin County.

“As a wrestler, Sam was a very hard worker and enjoyable to coach,” said Zac Donnelly, a teacher and former wrestling coach at FCHS. “Win or lose, he would come off the mat with a smile on his face.

“Sam was a great teammate and young man and will be missed by many.”

Funeral services were held Thursday.

The suspected shooter, Trevor Fridenmaker, was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, among other charges.

He is being held on a $25,000 full-cash bond in the Franklin County Regional Jail.

