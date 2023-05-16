The fourth of five defendants charged in the 2016 murder of pizza parlor manager, Jared Banta, was sentenced in Franklin Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Victorya Paige Young, 24, who previously pleaded guilty to complicity to commit second-degree robbery and complicity to second-degree manslaughter, both Class C felonies, received a 20-year sentence — 10 years on each charge, which will be probated for a period of five years as long as she remains law-abiding.

Lauren Knarr, left, holds a photo of Jared Banta while Commonwealth's Attorney Keith Eardley of Nicholasville helps Joshua Banta, Jared's brother, prepare to give his victim impact statement Tuesday in Franklin Circuit Court. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Victorya Paige Young and her attorney, Ted Shouse, listen as members of Jared Banta's family give victim impact statements during her sentencing in Franklin Circuit Court Tuesday morning as a bailiff looks on. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Banta’s mother delivers fiery statement as co-defendant gets 15 years

Ann Banta, right, addresses a co-defendant in her son's murder case, while her son’s former girlfriend, Lauren Knarr, holds a photo of Jared Banta during a sentencing in Franklin County Circuit Court in this 2018 State Journal file photo.

