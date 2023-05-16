The fourth of five defendants charged in the 2016 murder of pizza parlor manager, Jared Banta, was sentenced in Franklin Circuit Court Tuesday morning.
Victorya Paige Young, 24, who previously pleaded guilty to complicity to commit second-degree robbery and complicity to second-degree manslaughter, both Class C felonies, received a 20-year sentence — 10 years on each charge, which will be probated for a period of five years as long as she remains law-abiding.
Young was given 2,331 days of custody credit, which according to her attorney, Ted Shouse, equates to approximately 6.35 years.
“You can murder someone and get six years,” Jared’s brother, Joshua Banta, told The State Journal following the sentencing. “You can’t undo the fact that Jared’s gone.”
Part of Young’s plea agreement requires her to testify truthfully at the trial of the lone remaining defendant, Kedrick Burton. His trial is slated to start on Oct. 16. Young will continue to be monitored by a probation officer.
Shouse told the court that his client has turned her life around and averages 43 hours a week at Faurecia Automotive Seating in Simpsonville, a job she got through a temp agency. Young also delivers food through the DoorDash app as a secondary job. He also noted that she has done everything asked of her and remained compliant.
Prior to sentencing, Young read a prepared statement in Judge Thomas Wingate’s courtroom in which she took full responsibility for her role in Banta’s death.
“To Jared’s family and friends, I pray one day you will find it in your heart to forgive me — not for me, but for yourselves,” she said. “I accept full responsibility and blame for putting you all through the most heart-wrenching tragedy.
“I will suffer for the rest of my life knowing that I caused so much grief to you all as a family.”
Members of Banta’s family and his former girlfriend spoke about the tragedy they have had to endure. Joshua Banta read a victim impact statement written by his mother, Ann, prior to her death.
“Criminals have so many rights. We show leniency and chance after chance. What about the victims? There’s no second chance for Jared, his family and friends,” Joshua said reading Ann’s words.
Karen Banta, Jared’s grandmother, also spoke, saying that he would still be here today if Young had not used their long friendship to bait him to the location where he was murdered.
“Ms. Young planned and orchestrated the entire event — premeditated, cold-blooded murder,” she remarked. “She wanted to show Jared her pretty Kate Spade purse knowing full well what was going to happen next.”
According to court records, at 10:48 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2016, Young, Brooke Kennedy and Cameron Montgomery lured Jared Banta to the Schenkel Lane apartment complex parking lot under the guise of a drug deal.
Young told investigators that location was chosen because there were no security cameras in the vicinity and she said the women were promised a share of the money from the robbery that Krishaun Mays, 24, and Burton planned on Banta.
Kennedy sent a text to Montgomery saying “they are gonna point the gun at bantas head and Paige is gonna have to get out of the car,” per text messages recovered during the investigation.
Montgomery later texted Kennedy to ask where she was and asked her to “discreetly FaceTime and I will put myself on mute.” A video recording allegedly made from Young’s vehicle was later uncovered by police.
In another text, Young instructed Montgomery to shoot video of the robbery from her apartment window after turning off the lights “so no one would see the blinds move.”
Mays — who in 2020 pleaded guilty to murder, a capital offense, and second-degree robbery, a Class C felony — was identified by police as the shooter who fired a bullet into the right side of Banta’s back. Autopsy records indicate the gunshot exited out the left side of his chest.
Banta’s body was discovered in his locked Honda Accord at 8:09 a.m. the following day by an apartment complex resident whose girlfriend phoned authorities.
A Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted Kennedy, Young and Montgomery on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree robbery on Feb. 14, 2017. Mays and Burton were indicted on murder and first-degree robbery charges.
Termed “youthful offenders,” the five were prosecuted as adults. However, due to their youth, none can face the death penalty.
Kennedy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for complicity to first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and facilitation to commit murder, a Class D felony.
She is being housed in the Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women in Pewee Valley and will be eligible for parole in 2025.
During her victim impact statement at Kennedy’s sentencing, Ann Banta, who has since passed away without closure in her son’s case, pointed to an oversized photo of her son that his former girlfriend, Lauren Knarr, held and said, “This is all I have left of my son — pictures and memories.”
Montgomery also pleaded guilty to facilitation to first-degree robbery and complicity to reckless homicide, both Class D felonies. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was granted shock probation, which allows defendants — typically first-time offenders — to avoid long-term incarceration if they stay out of trouble, and sent to a treatment program.
In addition to the murder charge, Mays — the triggerman — was originally charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. However, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea deal reached with the prosecution three years ago.
On July 8, 2020, while delivering her victim impact statement at Mays’ sentencing, Ann Banta, was quick to place the blame on Mays, who she called “a coward” for shooting her son in the back. She also made it known that probation should not be an option for her son’s murderer.
“The greatest robbery that went down was when you took Jared Banta from his family and friends,” she said. “These defendants’ families get to see them and talk to them and maybe hug them.”
Wingate sentenced Mays to a total of 25 years in prison for his part in the crime — 20 years on the murder charge and five years for the robbery charge. Mays also received credit for time served.
He is currently housed in the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex and will be parole eligible in 2033.
“This is the most horrendous juvenile crime I’ve had,” Wingate stated prior to Young's sentencing on Tuesday. “Over the past 24 years I’ve seen an unbelievable uptick in juvenile violence. I don’t know what we’re doing wrong in society.”
