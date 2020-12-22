Charges have been filed against one juvenile and are pending against two others after three idling cars were stolen Tuesday morning across Frankfort.
As of Tuesday afternoon, two of the vehicles had been recovered and a 13-year-old boy is facing a number of charges, including receiving stolen property and fleeing or evading police.
All three victims, police said, had left their cars unattended while they were idling.
Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Lynn Aubrey said the three are the first such thefts this winter. Idling vehicles present an easy theft opportunity, she said, as they are often unlocked and unattended.
“This is the time of year when people look for cars running with the keys in them,” she said. “It’s an opportunity. There are people that drive around looking for that opportunity.”
The thefts occurred between 4 a.m. and noon Tuesday on Wilkinson Boulevard, Forest Hill Drive and West Todd Street, she said
Leaving a vehicle running and unattended is actually illegal under state law at any time of year, she said. Some vehicles with remote starters will let the vehicle run while keeping the doors locked. A second set of keys may help, but simplest solution may be to not leave your car running unattended.
“Obviously we don’t want to see it happen any other mornings,” she said. “We just want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Aubrey said the juvenile was charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000, a Class C felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment, Class D felonies; second-degree fleeing or evading police, a Class A misdemeanor; and multiple traffic offenses.
