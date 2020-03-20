A juvenile has been charged with multiple felonies after a 19-year-old was shot early Thursday morning.

The juvenile, who was not identified by police because of his age, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm), tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor. The charges are all class D felonies, except possession of a handgun by a minor, which is a class A misdemeanor.

According to a statement from Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman, the incident was reported at 5:13 a.m. Thursday outside the Prince Hall Village Apartments. When offices arrived, they found 19-year-old Cameron Cinnamond of Frankfort in a common area on the property. 

Cinnamond was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Juvenile criminal proceedings are closed to the public and case records are confidential.

Further information concerning the victim and nature of his injuries was not available at press time.

