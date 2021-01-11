A 16-year old was arrested after allegedly stabbing another juvenile following an argument Saturday afternoon.
According to dispatch records, Frankfort Police officers were called to the Austin Park Apartments on Bypass Plaza Drive at 2:52 p.m. The suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male, left the scene but was later located and charged with second-degree assault.
Frankfort Police Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey said the victim, a 13-year-old male, received a wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, but the wound was not considered to be life-threatening, she said.
Aubrey said the two juveniles were visiting, and the altercation occurred inside one of the apartments. The stabbing apparently followed a verbal altercation between the two, she said.
Aubrey would not comment on the type of weapon used or whether it was recovered by officers.
The 16-year-old was lodged in a juvenile detention facility in Lexington. Juvenile court proceedings are closed to the public and the case files are sealed.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony.
