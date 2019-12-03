Pea Ridge Road homicide
Kentucky State Police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office vehicles are parked outside the residence of Ronald Thornton at 2854 Pea Ridge Road on Oct. 1. Thornton suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died around 7:45 a.m., according to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

A juvenile charged with the October murder of a Frankfort man will likely be tried as an adult, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland.

He told The State Journal that he plans to try the juvenile as an adult. A transfer hearing will take place before the switch becomes official.

Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Trooper Robert Purdy said on Tuesday that is always a possibility when a juvenile is charged with a serious crime.

According to Purdy, a 17-year-old male is charged with the murder of 73-year-old Robert Thornton. The juvenile was taken into custody last Wednesday, KSP said last week in a press release.

Thornton was found shot in his Pea Ridge Road home on Oct. 1 after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up call from the residence shortly before 6 a.m. He died at the scene after deputies arrived. 

Purdy would not comment on the motive for the shooting during a phone interview with The State Journal on Tuesday.

He did say that if the courts decide to charge the juvenile suspect as an adult, his name will be released.

According to KSP, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Thornton’s death should call KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.

