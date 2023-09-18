Kentucky State University Police have charged a teenager with possessing a concealed deadly weapon on campus.

Frankfort police were notified that university police detained a male who was possibly armed at the Old Rosenwald Center at 3:12 a.m. Sunday.

Je'Sean Keys

