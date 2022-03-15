While executing a search warrant at a home on Poa Drive Monday evening Frankfort police allegedly discovered cocaine, ecstacy, oxycodone, Xanax, mushrooms and close to 5 pounds of marijuana, in addition to an automatic rifle and handgun in a school zone.

Officers conducted the search on the westside residence of 34-year-old Dante Morris. In addition to a large amount of illegal drugs, police also reportedly found an AR-15 and handgun, as well as a sizable amount of cash, digital scales and miscellaneous drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Morris, who has prior arrests for trafficking in controlled substances and marijuana, also lives within 1,000 feet of Collins Lane Elementary School.

He is charged with first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units opiates), first offense, first-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units drug unspecified), second or greater offense, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and enhanced trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds), second or greater offense, all Class C felonies; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), first offense, and third-degree enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 20 but less than 120 dosage units drug unspecified), first offense, all Class D felonies.

In May 2018, Morris was sentenced to three years probated for three years after previously pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second offense, a Class D felony and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors. He was also required to enroll in substance abuse treatment classes, pay a $250 fine and pay a $375 service fee. His license was also suspended for 60 days.

According to State Journal records, he was granted three years probation on a three-year sentence for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second or greater offense, both Class D felonies, and trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors, in June 2014.

Morris was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his latest case.

