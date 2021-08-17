A Frankfort man was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing a money bag from the safe at Kohl’s and fleeing the store.

Dispatch received a call at 4:20 p.m. reporting that a store employee entered a locked security room then left out the back door with approximately $12,500.

The employee, identified by Frankfort Police as Zachary Spradlin, 22, left Kohl’s in an older model white Honda four-door, the caller said.

According to the dispatch report, Kohl’s provided officers with video footage of the alleged theft and he was arrested at 9:30 p.m. in the Kroger West parking lot near Applebee’s.

Spradlin reportedly told police that after leaving Kohl’s he went to three different locations putting different amounts on MoneyPak cards.

MoneyPak allows users to send cash to prepaid and bank debit cards issued in the U.S.

Spradlin’s arrest report indicates that at the second location “he realized this was wrong, but continued to a third store putting more money on cards.”

He told police it was “at the request of the U.S. Marshals from a phone call received on his cell (phone) from them.”

Spradlin is charged with theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), a Class C felony.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail and arraigned Tuesday morning.

