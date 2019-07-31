Troopers will be paying specific attention to certain areas at certain times in the coming days throughout Franklin County and neighboring counties, according to a news release.
Kentucky State Police Post 12, which covers Anderson, Fayette, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Spencer and Woodford counties, says it will conduct periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. There will also be special traffic enforcement in high-collision areas using radar, laser and saturation patrols.
Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, and registration violations.
KSP did not disclose dates or times that the checkpoints will take place.
Below is a list of checkpoint locations in Franklin County:
U.S. 60 in county limits
U.S. 60, county limits to 5 miles west
U.S. 60, county limits to 2 miles East
U.S. 60 at Cardwell Lane
U.S. 60 at KY 151
U.S. 127 in limits
U.S. 127, limits to 4 miles south
U.S. 127, between 5 and 6 miles north
U.S. 421 in Limits
U.S. 421, limits to 3 miles south
U.S. 421, limits to 11 miles north
U.S. 460, in limits to 5 miles East
KY 151 at Anderson County line
KY 420, limits to 2 miles south
KY 676 in limits
KY 1005, limits to KY 1665
KY 1262 at the old school
KY 1570 at KY 1665
KY 1665 at KY 2817
Benson Valley, limits to 3 miles out
Ninevah Road, limits to 3 miles South
Holmes Street
Lawrenceburg Road at Erin Way