Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg is seeking public assistance in identifying a cold case murder victim, according to a press release.
A female victim was found in 1988 in a rural area close to a roadway, the press release said. Because of decomposition, the victim has not yet been identified.
Thanks to new information in the case, investigators believe the victim may have ties to Columbus, Ohio, and/or Miami, Florida. With help from Texas Rangers Evidential Art and Facial Identification and new technology advancements, KSP has prepared a new composite that shows what the victim may have looked like at the time of her death.
Those with information that could identify the victim can contact Detective Johnson with KSP Post 5 at 502-532-6363.