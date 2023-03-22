Kentucky State Police Post 12 in Frankfort is asking for information from the public to help locate a murder suspect. 

Dustin M. Herrick

Dustin M. Herrick

Dustin M. Herrick, of Fayette County, has been indicted by a Spencer Circuit Court grand jury on murder, a capital offense, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription