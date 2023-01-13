I-64 East was closed just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday following a chase between Kentucky State Police and the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle that began in Woodford County and ended with gunfire exchanged on the interstate near Exit 48 in western Franklin County.

According to the KSP, troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on I-64 in Woodford County when the vehicle failed to stop and began to flee at a high rate of speed, opening fire on troopers. The pursuit continued along I-64 West into Franklin County, Shelby County and then back to Franklin.

Exit 48 on Interstate 64

Traffic on Interstate 64 eastbound was backed up following closures after KSP chase seen from Exit 48, Graefenburg Rd (KY 151). (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription