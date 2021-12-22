A Franklin County sheriff's deputy who had been on the job for six months fatally shot a Frankfort man when he pointed a gun at officers during a standoff earlier this month, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday in releasing the results of a preliminary investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
Deputy Stevie Rice, a patrol officer, will remain on administrative leave until KSP completes its investigation of the circumstances surrounding the Dec. 11 death of Robert Lee "Robbie" Engle, 64, on Hunters Trace, located off Louisville Road just past the Salato Wildlife Education Center in western Franklin County.
Rice shot Engle to protect residents and law enforcement, KSP concluded after finishing "all necessary interviews of vital witnesses and officers involved."
Rice was responding to a domestic disturbance the afternoon of Dec. 11 when he was met by an armed Engle, according to KSP.
"During the interaction Mr. Engle fired multiple rounds," KSP said in a news release. "Deputy Rice made several attempts to verbally instruct Mr. Engle to drop the firearm. Mr. Engle refused and proceeded to point the firearm at Deputy Rice and other officers who had responded to the scene. In order to protect the residents and law enforcement from the threat, Deputy Rice discharged his agency issued firearm striking Mr. Engle."
Engle was transported by ambulance to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead by Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings when asked by local law enforcement agencies.
"KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation," the agency said in the news release. "To protect the integrity of ongoing investigations, it is KSP standard operating procedure to not release any further details until the investigation has been completed. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."
No deputies were harmed during the incident, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire previously told The State Journal.
In addition to KSP and FCSO, the Frankfort Police Department and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene.
Engle retired from the City of Frankfort after serving many years as a supervisor in the Planning and Zoning Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.