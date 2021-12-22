KSP logo

A Franklin County sheriff's deputy who had been on the job for six months fatally shot a Frankfort man when he pointed a gun at officers during a standoff earlier this month, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday in releasing the results of a preliminary investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

Deputy Stevie Rice, a patrol officer, will remain on administrative leave until KSP completes its investigation of the circumstances surrounding the Dec. 11 death of Robert Lee "Robbie" Engle, 64, on Hunters Trace, located off Louisville Road just past the Salato Wildlife Education Center in western Franklin County.

Rice shot Engle to protect residents and law enforcement, KSP concluded after finishing "all necessary interviews of vital witnesses and officers involved." 

Rice was responding to a domestic disturbance the afternoon of Dec. 11 when he was met by an armed Engle, according to KSP.

"During the interaction Mr. Engle fired multiple rounds," KSP said in a news release. "Deputy Rice made several attempts to verbally instruct Mr. Engle to drop the firearm. Mr. Engle refused and proceeded to point the firearm at Deputy Rice and other officers who had responded to the scene. In order to protect the residents and law enforcement from the threat, Deputy Rice discharged his agency issued firearm striking Mr. Engle."

Engle was transported by ambulance to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead by Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod. 

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings when asked by local law enforcement agencies.

"KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation," the agency said in the news release. "To protect the integrity of ongoing investigations, it is KSP standard operating procedure to not release any further details until the investigation has been completed. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."

No deputies were harmed during the incident, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire previously told The State Journal.

In addition to KSP and FCSO, the Frankfort Police Department and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene.

Engle retired from the City of Frankfort after serving many years as a supervisor in the Planning and Zoning Department.

