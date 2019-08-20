Kentucky State Police will be holding a recruitment “open house” Thursday to attract those interested in a law enforcement career.
The open house will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the KSP Training Academy, 380 Coffee Tree Road in Frankfort. KSP Recruitment and Academy Branch Staff along with other specialized units will host an open house, meet and greet event, inviting individuals with an interest in a law enforcement career to attend.
“The open house will provide a unique opportunity for potential trooper candidates to experience first-hand, the multiple fields of expertise attainable,” wrote Sherry H. Bray of KSP’s public affairs branch. “This event will host several hands-on experiences including: firearm training simulation, canine, aircraft, bomb tech and special response team demonstrations. ‘Open House’ visitors will also receive a tour of the KSP training academy.”
The minimum requirements are being a citizen of the United States, of good moral character and in good health, not less than 21 years of age, possess a valid driver’s license against which no more than six driver demerit points have been assessed. You must submit a copy of a valid driver’s license at time of application.
At the time of application, possess a minimum of a high school diploma or GED and three years of full-time work experience, or 60 semester hours of credit from an accredited college or university, or be a high school graduate with at least two years of active military duty or two years of experience as a full-time, sworn law enforcement officer.
For more information about becoming a Kentucky State Trooper: www.kentuckystatepolice.org/recruitment/