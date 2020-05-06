The investigation into Saturday’s shooting involving a Frankfort Police officer and an armed man continues, though state police have not released any information since the weekend.
Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Trooper Stuart Jackson said there was no new information to release concerning the incident on Hiawatha Trail.
Frankfort Police officers responded to a report of an intoxicated and armed man causing a disturbance at a residence on Hiawatha Trail around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. According to the KSP release, the man, whom police have not identified, confronted officers as he exited the residence with a gun. Officers fired shots and the man was wounded.
State police said the man was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center and was initially listed in stable condition.
Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said the department is not involved in the investigation and referred questions concerning the incident to KSP.
Bowman said the department requires officers involved in a shooting to be placed on paid administrative leave, for a time determined by the police chief. The department also offers services including counseling for the officers and for their support and well-being.
Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said charges against the man were “not on my radar” at the moment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.