Kentucky State Police officials are honoring the agency's telecommunicators this week as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Post 12 in Frankfort uses 15 telecommunicators to answer calls and dispatch officers and other emergency responders for a seven-county area, including Franklin and Fayette counties.
“Telecommunicators are invaluable members of the Post 12 family,” Post 12 Commander Todd Kidd said in a statement. “They are dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to keep our communities and first responders safe.”
Post 12’s telecommunicators responded to more than 19,000 calls in 2019 for agencies including KSP, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation and others. Beyond answering emergency calls, telecomunicators also run license plate and driver’s license information, contact wrecker services, perform criminal history checks, answer other phone calls, relay information over the radio and notify family members, according to KSP.
Post 12’s telecommunicators include Supervisor John Green, Shift Supervisor Robert Brock, Christy Hendren, Lori Templeton, Chris Cornett, Megan Smith, Stephanie Moore, Devin Patty, Justin Watts, Alex Jett, Summer Poynter, Braden Shannon, Sierra Terrell, Joseph Aubrey and Nikita Patty.
KSP will share photos and videos this week on its social media outlets about the work its telecommunicators this week.
National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week runs through April 18.
