Kentucky State Police Post 12 is partnering with local McDonald’s franchisees to reward motorists who are wearing their seat belts as part of "Operation CARE" (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) enforcement blitz. The enforcement campaign, which began Tuesday and extends through Sunday, focuses on safe driving behaviors such as occupant protection, impaired driving and distracted driving. 

KSP Post 12 Capt. Todd Kidd says troopers will distribute "Be Our Guest" cards for a free breakfast combo meal to drivers and occupants who are wearing their seat belts during traffic safety checkpoints in the post area during the holiday enforcement period. Post 12 serves the counties of Anderson, Fayette, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Spencer and Woodford.

Buckle Up for breakfast

“Traffic safety checkpoints are high visibility public safety efforts to ensure motorists are compliant with traffic laws,” Kidd stated. “We always see an increase in travel during the holiday season and want drivers to reach their destinations safely. A good checkpoint will be where we pass out more coupons than citations.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, statistics show that wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of injury by fifty percent. 

McDonald’s is committed to giving back to the local communities that we live and work in,” said Abby Tamme, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We’re honored to partner with the Kentucky State Police to reward and thank drivers for their safe behavior.”

The "Buckle up for Breakfast" combos from McDonald’s were made through an in-kind donation to the Kentucky State Police Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription