The Kentucky State Police announced 14 telecommunicators, including four from Post 12, have graduated from the KSP Telecommunications Academy and are ready to begin answering the call for assistance to both citizens and law enforcement throughout the commonwealth.
The graduates of Class 21 received 160 hours of instruction over four weeks. Major training areas include legal liability, limits of telecommunicator authority, telecommunicator’s role in public safety, interpersonal communications, customer service, combating stress and PTSD, ethics and confidentiality, responder safety, basic fire dispatch, state emergency operation plans, criminal justice information systems, first aid training, emergency medical dispatch and special needs callers.
During the academy, graduates were required to successfully process scripted calls for service and demonstrate proficiency in obtaining pertinent information, dispatching responders, providing emergency medical dispatch if needed, and correctly documenting information from the call for assistance. The training concluded with a computer simulation system that simulates their work environment in the radio room.
“Telecommunicators from the 16 state police posts provide a link and a lifeline for the public to the vital emergency services they may need,” said KSP Telecommunications Training Instructor Jason Long. “Telecommunicators are unseen, but often heard, first responders to any incident and can provide lifesaving information at a moment’s notice."
The Post 12 graduates of the 21st KSP Telecommunications Academy included:
Ana P. Loreto, of Anderson County. Loreto is a graduate of Anderson County High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She is the daughter of Maria and Magdaleno Loreto.
Timothy M. Neal, of Spencer County. Neal is a graduate of Spencer County High School. He is the son of Timothy and Colleen Neal.
Elizabeth Smith, of Franklin County. Smith is a graduate of Franklin County High School. She is the daughter of Sherry Dungan and Rodney Smith.
Hannah N. Tucker, of Russell County. Tucker is a graduate of Russell County High School. She is the daughter of Ann and Chris Tucker.
