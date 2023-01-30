The Kentucky State Police announced 14 telecommunicators, including four from Post 12, have graduated from the KSP Telecommunications Academy and are ready to begin answering the call for assistance to both citizens and law enforcement throughout the commonwealth.

The graduates of Class 21 received 160 hours of instruction over four weeks. Major training areas include legal liability, limits of telecommunicator authority, telecommunicator’s role in public safety, interpersonal communications, customer service, combating stress and PTSD, ethics and confidentiality, responder safety, basic fire dispatch, state emergency operation plans, criminal justice information systems, first aid training, emergency medical dispatch and special needs callers.

KSP logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription