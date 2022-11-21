The Kentucky State Police announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky.

KSP Post 12 Captain Todd Kidd is excited to welcome a new trooper to Frankfort. 

Jude Remilien

Jude Remilien recently graduated from the Kentucky State Police training academy and will serve at Post 12 in Frankfort. (Photo submitted)

