Kentucky State Police have released the preliminary details of the Jan. 5 shooting involving two Frankfort Police officers in Mayfield that left one man dead.

“KSP have conducted all necessary interviews of vital witnesses and officers involved,” the agency said in a statement.

The Frankfort Police were assisting local agencies at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds in the aftermath of the December tornadoes and a severe weather system that moved through area.

On Jan. 5 at 3:30 a.m. CST, 53-year-old Tony Edwards approached officers, presented a firearm and began shooting in the direction of police.

According to the findings of the KSP Critical Incident Response Team, FPD Officer Michael Martin and Detective David Ingle were identified as the shooters.

Martin, who has been with FPD for a year, and Ingle, a 15-year veteran of the force, returned fire and struck Edwards, who was transported by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A Jan. 6 autopsy at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville revealed Edwards died from a gunshot wound.

Brian Hill, a KSP detective, is continuing to investigate the shooting. 

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.

“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation,” it said in a press release. “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

