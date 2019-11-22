Buckle up and don't drink and drive.
Kentucky State Police plans to have troopers out on Kentucky roadways looking for safety belt and impaired driving violations all Thanksgiving weekend, according to a press release. KSP will also be keeping an eye out for commercial truck violations.
According to the Kentucky Traffic Collision Facts Report, the four-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period accounted for 1,971 collisions with nine fatalities in 2018.
“With last year’s Thanksgiving season being among the most dangerous of holidays on Kentucky roadways, it is imperative that drivers wear their seat belts and follow all traffic laws,” said KSP spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson. “If your holiday gathering involves alcohol, have a plan in place for ensuring your guests receive a safe ride home.”
KSP is partnering with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) to support the National Traffic Safety Administration (NTSA) "Make It to the Table: Don't Drink and Drive" Thanksgiving enforcement effort. Federal grant funds, provided through KOHS, will allow KSP to utilize more troopers and officers on Kentucky highways during peak travel times.
The NHTSA campaign coincides with Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), a national enforcement effort, scheduled to take place during the four-day holiday driving season beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m. These joint efforts across the country encourage drivers to buckle up and refrain from impaired driving.
If you see a troublesome driver or any suspicious road conditions this holiday season, contact your local KSP Post or law enforcement agency.
To find your post location, visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/